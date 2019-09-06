Maguindanao massacre case slated for decision

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security has said that the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 has declared the Maguindanao massacre case submitted for decision.

The PTFoMS said that if all goes well, a decision is seen to be made before the massacre’s 10th anniversary in November.

In a statement, the PTFoMS said that a report submitted by the Department of Justice to PTFoMS executive director Undersecretary Joel Egco stated that “in an Order dated Aug. 22, 2019, the court has already declared the Ampatuan Maguindanao massacre case as deemed submitted for decision.”

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said that they are hoping that a decision will be handed down before the massacre’s anniversary.

“The court has already deemed the case as submitted for decision, and barring unforeseen circumstances, we are hoping for a decision by the third week of November,” Andanar said. “We expect that justice will ultimately prevail for the victims and their families,” he added.

Andanar commended those who worked hard in bringing closure to what is known to be the worst case of election-related violence.

“We cannot help but be amazed at the dedication of the men and women of the law enforcement units, prosecutors, and most especially, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, whose passion for their work is exceeded only by their desire to see this case through its conclusion,” he said. “This is another addition to President Duterte’s legacy, that one of the most despicable acts against journalists in the history of the world will finally come to a close during his term,” he added.

Egco ensured that the PTFoMS shall remain vigilant to ensure that no further delays will stall the proceedings. “We will exhaust all means to help guard the sanctity of the judicial process in these crucial times, so that justice may finally be served in these cases,” he said.

Fifty-eight persons, including 32 members of the media, were killed in the Maguindanao massacre, described as the worst violent election-related incident in recent Philippine history on Nov. 23, 2009. (Argyll Geducos)

