Resolving the ‘Carmageddon’

JOURNALISTS have creatively given the monstrous traffic chaos in Manila as “Carmageddon.” The chaos has earned Manila the ignominious honor of being called as ‘home of the world’s worst traf­fic mess.’

The Japan International Coopera­tion Agency (JICA) reckons Manila traffic problem translates to some P3.5 billion in economic losses. Worse, if traffic further worsens, the daily loss can go to as high as P5.4 billion.

To address the ‘carmageddon’ mess, self-styled experts have sug­gested to Congress to imbue the President with emergency power. Many lawmakers, however, are not convinced the proposal is really the panacea to the problem.

Curiously, however, amidst the flurry of ideas designed to address the metro traffic, the simplest solution that has come out so far is the impressive clean-up Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno has inde­pendently launched to return the streets to the public.

At first there were doubt the so­lution would take off, but Moreno’s resolve to use the resources the his office has control over, has shamed the technocrats who rely mainly on pompous proposals that look good only on paper. Apparently surprised by the initial success of Moreno’s ‘persuasive solution,’ the President enjoined the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to adopt a stricter, though copycat, policy to compel barangay chairmen to follow their mandate or face charges if they fail.

The traffic issue is not just about constricted roads, heavy volume of vehicles, illegal occupancy and squatting on sidewalks, and flawed regulations; it also involves policies that are contrary to sound public management, including effective policies to address vehicle over­population.

Among such practical solu­tions are the demobilization of ancient and poorly maintained cars, banning motorcycles from the metro highways during rush hours, adoption of a ‘No Garage, No Car’ policy, effective regulation of bus terminals along EDSA, and clearing metro streets of all broken cars, among others.

By clearing streets converted into motor pools, machine shops, car wash areas, parking lots, and illegal squatting on sidewalks, traf­fic woes can further be reduced. Smooth traffic flow, however, entails honest-to-goodness imple­mentation of traffic laws, and total elimination of petty corruption among road and public order implementors including policemen and barangay officials.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno stands out as an icon in public order management. Even PROB­INSIYANOS in populations outside Metro Manila are appreciative of his initiatives which have greatly benefit them too.

