San Beda in Cloud 9 after 1st round sweep

Four-peat seeking San Beda University completed a sweep of the first round with a 69-60 win over Mapua in the NCAA Season 95 men’s basketball wars Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

SBU forward Calvin Oftana delivered another solid game with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Lions stretched their win streak to 9-0, and 23-0 dating back to early August of last season.

James Canlas-Kwekuteye and Cameroonian center Donald Tankoua finished with 10 points apiece for San Beda.

San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez commended his players for the effort they gave, particularly in the fourth quarter whey the Red Lions showed poise against a charging Cardinals side.

“We’re just lucky we made some stops in the fourth, and they didn’t shoot well,” Fernandez said. “We have to take care of basketball… we have so many things to do to improve going to the second round.”

“For now we’ll enjoy this one. We’re happy that we got in this position. Nobody expected us to be here right now because of our situation without the two guys (Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon). I’m happy we’re reacting in these nine games,” he added.

Mapua, which now sports a 3-6 card, got 16 points from Paolo Hernandez. (Waylon Galvez)

SAN BEDA 69 – Oftana 24, Canlas 10, Tankoua 10, Abuda 7, Bahio 5, Cariño 4, Nelle 3, Doliguez 3, Soberano 3, Etrata 0, Alfaro 0, Noah 0.

MAPUA 60 – Hernandez 16, Lugo 13, Gonzales 11, Bonifacio 7, Buñag 4, Gamboa 4, Victoria 2, Serrano 2, Salenga 1, Jabel 0.

Quarters: 16-16; 30-28; 49-45; 69-60.

