Village chair, 4 militiamen nabbed

A barangay chairman from Malabang, Lanao del Sur and four government militiamen were arrested when they forcibly entered the main gate of the Marawi City Hall compound last Wednesday.

Earlier, Jalanie Salamodin Ampaso, accompanied by his 13-year-old brother residing in New Capitol, Barangay Poblacion, Marawi, were caught by authorities in the act of dumping garbage loaded inside a Malabang service multi-cab on the highway of Barangay Panggao Saduc, Marawi.

Personnel from the Marawi police station Police Corporals Greg Saguin and Pat Nasser and the Task Force Marawi brought the suspects to the Marawi police station for documentation and proper disposition.

“Nag-umpisa ito nang may nahuli ang tropa namin na may nagtatapon ng basura. Our troops brought them to the station,” said Marawi police chief Police Lt. Col. Thomas P. Pantaleon Jr.

The suspects’ father, Salamodin Diamla Ampaso, chairman of Barangay Lamin, learned that his two children were arrested.

Salamodin gathered four Civilian Auxilliary Force Geographical Unit members – Jalaloding Ebra Abbas, Amanodin Amin Acmad, Maulana Bura Casimbar, and Ansari Diamla Ampaso – in a bid to rescue his children.

They arrived at the Marawi City Hall compound and forcibly entered the main gate by coarsely blowing their vehicle’s horn and demanding the gate keepers to open the main gate on top of their voice.

This created havoc and fear to the duty guards and passersby, Pantaleon said.

They alighted from their vehicle and went directly to the Marawi police station. The armed militiamen tactically positioned themselves for an assault and intimidate the duty policemen.

But due to the timely arrival of other police officers, the suspects were subdued and placed under arrest, said Pantaleon.

Suspects are facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 825 (Providing Penalty for Improper Disposal of Garbage and Other Forms of Uncleanliness), direct assault, alarm and scandal, and unjust vexation.

Following the incident, Marawi Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra appealed to his constituents and other municipalities to observe the rule of law in Marawi and their respective areas. (Bonita Ermac)

