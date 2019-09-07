2 convicts in Chiong rape-slay surrender

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday that two of the three convicts in the rape-slay of the Chiong sisters who were released under the controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance have surrendered.

“Two Persons Deprived of Liberty in the Chiong case have surrendered,” Guevarra said.

The Justice Secretary identified them as Ariel Balansag and Alberto Cano. The two turned themselves in to the Bureau of Corrections at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

“A third is expected next week,” said Guevarra, referring to Josman Aznar.

The Chiong sisters Jacqueline and Marijoy were abducted in a mall in Cebu City in 1997. The body of Marijoy was found dumped in a ravine in Carcar City, Cebu while Jacqueline’s has yet to be found.

Caño, Balansag, Aznar, Juan “Paco” Larrañaga, James Andrew Uy, James Anthony Uy, and Rowen Adlawan were convicted of kidnapping, illegal detention, rape, and homicide and sentenced to reclusion perpetua in 1999. They have been serving their sentence at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City.

In 2009, Larrañaga was transferred to Madrid Central Penitentiary prison in Soto del Real, Madrid, Spain as part of the Treaty of Sentenced Persons agreement between the Philippines and Spain.

Former Bureau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon said Cano, Balansag, and Aznar were released in August due to their GCTA.

Guevarra has appointed BuCor Deputy Director General Melvin Ramon Buenafe as BuCor officer-in-charge while Malacanang has yet to replace Faeldon who was sacked over the GCTA mess. (Jeffrey Damicog)

