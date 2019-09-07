AFP to tap Interpol for Sison’s arrest

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will coordinate with the International Police Organization for the arrest of Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, who has been on self-exile in The Netherlands, after a Manila court ordered his apprehension over his alleged involvement in a Leyte massacre three decades ago.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said they will also work with concerned government agencies to serve the warrant of arrest issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 against 37 others, including Sison’s wife, Juliet, and top National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultants over the infamous Inopacan Massacre allegedly perpetrated by the New People’s Army in 1985.

“We are elated as the victims’ families are for the issue of arrest warrant by the court against Mr. Jose Ma. Sison, his wife, and 36 others for the mass murder by the NPA of people who were suspected of being government spies,” Arevalo said.

“As for those who are, like Mr. Sison, outside the country, we may not be able to serve the warrant right away as they are outside our jurisdiction. But we are not without recourse. We will coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Justice, the International Police, and other relevant agencies for the service of the warrant of arrest or other legal recourse available,” he added.

The court issued the warrant of arrest for 15 counts of murder against Sison and 37 others on Aug. 28.

The Inopacan massacre, according to Arevalo, claimed the lives of about 300 residents in Leyte who were allegedly members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA.

The victims are believed to be killed by their colleagues in a purging activity also dubbed as “Oplan: Venereal Disease” on suspicions that they were serving as spies for the military. (Martin Sadongdong)

