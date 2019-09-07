Senators: Alright to move witnesses vs De Lima

Two senators see nothing wrong with President Duterte’s order to move the high-profile inmates who testified against Sen. Leila de Lima from the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City to the custody of the Philippine Marines in Taguig City.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Duterte was well within his authority to do so since the inmates were already under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice.

“Pwede na ‘yon ‘pag pinayagan ng DoJ…Custody ng DoJ ‘yon, eh. Kaya may karapatan sila,” the Senate chief said. “I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he added.

Sotto said the move should not be questioned if the President was only considering the safety of the inmates. “Ang masama ‘yong ililipat tapos papakawalan. O nagbayad,” he said.

He said he understands the President’s concern that De Lima might have influence over the NBP because “there is no government inside the Bilibid.”

Echoing Sotto was Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who said that the Judiciary has no more authority over convicted prisoners. “Tapos na ang jurisdiction ng korte dyan, na-convict na nga eh. Ang may poder na dyan, pupunta sa Executive department na ang pinaka chief ay ‘yong Pangulo,” Lacson said.

Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief, said that those who have pending cases and are still under trial should secure permission from courts before being assigned to new detention facilities.

However, Lacson said he honestly thinks that Duterte’s rationale for the inmates’ transfer was “illogical” as he believed that De Lima can no longer influence the NBP. (Vanne Terrazola)

