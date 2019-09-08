CEU, Marinero dispute Group A top spot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Unbeaten teams Centro Escolar University and Marinerong Pilipino clash for the top spot in Group A as the elimination round of the PBA D-League Foundation Cup wraps up at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Scorpions and Skippers collide at 3:30 p.m. needing a win to gain some momentum before the playoff phase of the league’s second conference starts later this week.

CEU coach Derrick Pumaren and Marinerong Pilipino counterpart Yong Garcia expect their main players to deliver in the contest that could also be a potential finals preview.

Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf is averaging 21.6 points, 20.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 5.0 blocks while Rich Guinitaran leads all local in scoring at 18 points per ballgame.

Ex-pro Eloy Poligrates is ranked third with 28.5 points highlighted by a record-setting 67 points against iWalk last Aug. 26.

Jay-R Alabanza and Jhonard Clarito will also be key in Marinerong Pilipino’s bid sweep the elims.

Meanwhile, BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare tries to complete a six-game sweep of the elims in the 1:30 p.m. match against Italiano’s Homme.

The Saints are already assured of top spot in Group B but coach Stevenson Tiu wants his team to go in the playoffs with high morale.

Black Mamba Energy Drink, which already gained the No. 3 seed in Group B, takes on McDavid-La Salle Araneta at 5:30 p.m.

-JONAS TERRADO

Team Standings

Group A W L

Y-CEU 5 0

Y-Marinero 5 0

X-Asia’s Lashes 4 2

X-AMA 3 3

iWalk 2 4

Hazchem 1 5

Nailtalk 0 6

Group B W L

Y-Basilan-St. Clare 5 0

Y-TIP 5 1

X-Black Mamba 3 2

X-Hyperwash 3 3

Italiano’s 1 4

McDavid 1 4

Alberei 1 5

Y-clinched twice-to-beat advantage

X-clinched quarterfinals berth

Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

1:30 p.m. — Basilan-St. Clare vs Italiano’s

3:30 p.m. — Marinero vs CEU

5:30 p.m. — Black Mamba vs McDavid

comments