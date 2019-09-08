House leader rallies colleagues on P4.1-T 2020 nat’l budget

As the House plenary discussion on the 2020 General Appropriations Bill or national budget is set to begin tomorrow, House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is counting on colleagues to “show professionalism and discipline” by asking relevant questions and religiously attending the deliberations.

The chairman of the House Committee on Rules expressed the House leadership’s appeal to lawmakers to help ensure the swift passage of the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for next year.

Romualdez said he is “banking on the professionalism and discipline of my colleagues who will not do any showing off at the expense of the proposed national budget.”

“The House leadership under Speaker (Alan Peter) Cayetano is appealing once again to our colleagues to help us approve the national spending measure immediately,” he said.

Today, the House Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab, is expected to approve the committee report on House Bill No. 4228 or the Fiscal Year 2020 General Appropriations Bill. By approving, the panel is endorsing the spending bill for plenary deliberation and approval.

“Our national budget for next year will give a very strong foundation to ensure the successful implementation of President Duterte’s programs with sustainable and equitable growth that would provide comfortable life for Filipinos,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez, along with House Deputy Speakers Raneo Abu of Batangas and Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, expressed the House’s commitment to immediately pass the proposed 2020 national budget. (Charissa L. Atienza)

