Military monitoring 2 potential suicide bombers

Two more potential suicide bombers are being monitored by the authorities in Western Mindanao, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed yesterday, in wake of the recent suicide bomb attack in Indanan, Sulu.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the AFP-Western Mindanao Command, said they have been monitoring five bombers who are contained in Sulu prior the suicide bomb attack involving Norman Lasuca, the first known Filipino suicide bomber, about three months ago.

“Lima man ang nabasbasan o binigyan ng task to explode themselves,” Sobejana said.

The first two suicide bombers have “accomplished” their tasks, Sobejana said, when Lasuca and a still unidentified cohort blew themselves up at the camp of the Philippine Army first brigade combat team in Indanan last June 28.

The third suicide bomber turned out to be the “Caucasian-looking,” abaya-wearing female suspect who exploded herself at the detachment of the Army 35th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan the other day.

“Dalawa na lang ‘yung naiwan,” he said.

“Ginagawa natin ang lahat para marelocate sila at ma-neutralize pero nandito lang sila sa loob ng area of responsibility ng Western Mindanao Command and we don’t want to have some, ‘yung magkaroon ng spillover,” he added. (Martin Sadongdong)

