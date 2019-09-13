Cry me a river si Sue Ramirez

SUE Ramirez was caught on cam recently looking teary-eyed.

Learning how most young moviegoers only patronize movies with popular stars she said, “Masakit siya for us kasi not everyone is as big as everyone.

“I just feel like they’re not giving other people the chance that they deserve for the beautiful stories that they have made, for the hard work that they have put into these movies that we lost sleep, blood, and sweat in.”

Of course, she can’t do anything about it.

Film director Rod Marmol, who was a fellow guest in the same program, admitted it is one of the industry’s biggest problems.

“Dahil mahal ang pelikula – parang kunyari kung may isang chance ka lang magbenta ng putahe, at alam mong ang ‘ingredient’ na ‘to ang pinakamabenta, uulit-ulitin mong gagamitin ‘yan e. Iyon ang nangyayari sa pelikula ngayon,” he said.

He went on to explain how it all boil down to economics.

“Since they (producers) know that they can only produce one two or three films a year, ang gagamitin nila ay yung one, two, three actresses and actors na nakagawa na ng films na bumenta.”

“Pero kung mas afford ng mga tao ang mag-experiment sa iba’t ibang klase ng pelikula, the producers will do the same thing; mag-e-experiment (din) sila ng iba’t-ibang actors and actresses.” (Rampador Alindog)

