Korean clubs test PBA teams in friendly games

Several PBA teams are using the preparation for the season-ending Governors’ Cup by playing series of tune-up matches against two clubs from the Korean Basketball League.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Phoenix Pulse, NLEX, Alaska and Blackwater have either played or scheduled to face the Changwon LG Sakers and Jeonju KCC Egis before the Sept. 20 opener of the Governors’ Cup.

Ginebra routed KCC, 98-78, Tuesday afternoon and was slated to play LG in the first of two scrimmages Friday in Ortigas. Their next meeting is on Sept. 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Blackwater fell 103-93 to LG Wednesday in Quezon City while Phoenix downed KCC, 105-97, Thursday in Ortigas. NLEX, on the other hand, was due to play KCC Friday.

Alaska also met the two Korean teams while Meralco is also said to be playing the Egis and Sakers before the Governors’ Cup opener.

The Manila trip is part of KCC’s preparation for the 2019-20 KBL season. The Egis will also compete in next week’s East Asia Super League Terrific 12 in Macau.

KCC and LG placed third and fourth in last season’s KBL, both losing to lower-seeded teams in the quarterfinals. (Jonas Terrado)

