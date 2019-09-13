Magnitude-5.5 quake jolts Quezon

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake jolted Quezon yesterday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to Phivolcs, the epicenter of the quake at around 4:28 p.m. was traced 40 kilometers northeast of Burdeos.

The agency added that the tremor had a depth of 10 kilometers and was tectonic in origin. It is caused by ground shaking primarily due to the sudden movement in the Earth’s plates.

The quake was felt in some areas in Luzon, including Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte and in Quezon City at Intensity IV, while it was felt at Intensity III was recorded in Guinayangan, Quezon.

Phivolcs recorded it at Instrumental Intensity III in Quezon City and Tagaytay City.

The agency warned on possible aftershocks from the earthquake. It added that the quake is likely to cause damage in affected areas. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

