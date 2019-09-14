Kobe debuts for Maroons vs Falcons

Adamson hopes to stretch its winning streak to three games against a Kobe Paras-led University of the Philippines while University of Santo Tomas is eager to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss when they face separate foes Sun

day in UAAP men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Falcons clash with the Maroons at 4 p.m. while the Tigers collide with the National University Bulldogs at 2 p.m.

Victories for both Adamson and UST will keep them at joint second behind unbeaten Ateneo (3-0) and improve their 2-1 cards.

The Falcons hope to use their back-to-back triumphs against NU (84-83 in overtime) and UE (91-80) in their game against a dangerous UP side which will finally have the 6-foot-4 Paras on its roster.

Paras missed the team’s first two games after spraining his ankle during a recent practice.

“We have to start playing the way that I envisioned this team. I have to make the necessary adjustments for us and hopefully we can apply that (on Sunday),” he said Adamson coach Franz Pumaren.

Pumaren expects UP to play smartly this time after a stunning 85-69 loss to the Tigers last week.

“It’s going to be difficult for us because they’ll also (UP) come well-rested,” he said.

Pumaren will once again rely on playmaker Val Chauca, Simon Camacho, Jerrick Ahanmisi and center Lenda Douanga for firepower.

Rookie sensation Kobe Paras, meanwhile, will finally see action for UP after missing the last two games to recuperate from a sprained ankle.

Out to give Paras a much-needed help are Ricci Rivero, veteran Bright Akhuetie and Javi Gomez De Liaño.

The Tigers, on the other hand, hope the lessons they learned from a 71-70 defeat to the Eagles will benefit them.

Out to lead the Tigers are rookie Rhenz Abando, Mark Nonoy, Renzo Subido and Soulemane Chabi Yo while the Bulldogs will be bannered by Dave Ildefonso, John Lloyd Clemente and Issa Gaye.

NU is looking for its first win after dropping their first two games to Adamson and La Salle. (Kristel Satumbaga)

