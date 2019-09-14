UE shocks La Salle – thanks to its lucky charm

Rey Suerte drained two triples in the last 15.4 seconds as University of the East shocked La Salle, 89-88, for its first victory in UAAP season 82 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena last Saturday.

He rifled a step-back three-pointer for 86-85, before firing another in a swift retaliation for Aljun Melecio’s own three with 3.2 ticks left as the Warriors ended their three-game losing spell.

Suerte exploded for 31 points in a 5-of-7 shooting behind the arc while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing off three assists.

La Salle threatened in the last 29.6 seconds after Encho Serrano completed two charities to take an 85-83 lead but Suerte came to UE’s rescue.

The Archers absorbed their second defeat in three games despite Justine Baltazar posting 21 points and 17 boards. Melecio also added 21 points in a losing cause.

In women’s action, Far Eastern University dumped Ateneo, 79-64, for a second win in three games.

Choy Bahuyan fired 15 points apart from posting seven rebounds and two assists for the Lady Tamaraws, who led by as many as 28, 78-50, in the last 3:10 of the game.

Clare Castro also paced FEU with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks while Fatima Quiapo and Valeri Mamaril contributed 10 points each.

Ateneo fell to 2-2 despite Joanne Nimes scoring 15 points and Jhaz Joson adding 10.

Meanwhile, La Salle drubbed UE, 91-58, for its second win in four outings.

Rookie Kent Pastrana pumped in 20 points while Vea Malarde added 15 for the Lady Archers, who pulled away from a 10-point lead, 26-16, in the first quarter for good.

UE skidded to 0-4. (Kristel Satumbaga)

