Valdez hurts in practice, won’t see action in Thailand G’Prix

Alyssa Valdez won’t be seeing action in the Southeast Asian Volleyball Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchassima, Thailand next week after hurting her right ankle.

In a medical certificate provided to the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc., orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jose Raul Canlas of St. Luke’s Medical Center ruled that the 26-year-old top spiker suffered a sprain and advised to rest for seven days including training and competition.

Valdez accidentally landed on a teammate’s foot after a block attempt during practice of her club team Creamline Friday morning as they gear up for Saturday’s match against Chef’s Classics in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

The Creamline Cool Smashers currently eye their ninth straight win.

“I was told that (Dr. Canlas) asked for an x-ray and advised her not to train or do anything competitive for a week. He also advised her to drink anti-inflammatory meds and have physical therapy,” said LPVI President Joey Romasanta.

Valdez was scheduled to leave for Thailand on Sunday along with Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jia Morado, Maddie Madayag, Eya Laure and coaching staff member Kungfu Reyes to join the PH team, which has been training there for the past week.

With the development, Romasanta said Laure will replace Valdez in the line-up for the Grand Prix happening on Sept. 20 to 22 after the coaching staff’s deliberation on Friday night.

