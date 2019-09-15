Paras, Bright sparkle as UP trips Adamson in OT

University of the Philippines hit eight straight points in the last 1:24 of the overtime period and escaped with an 83-82 thriller over Adamson University on Sunday in UAAP season 82 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Down 82-75, Bright Akhuetie teamed up with Kobe Paras and Jun Manzo in that decisive stretch as the Maroons picked up their second win in three games.

Paras tallied 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his debut for UP after missing the last two games due to ankle injury.

Akhuetie was almost unstoppable in all departments by chipping in 18 points and hauling 18 rebounds, 10 offensively.

It was a morale-boosting victory for the Maroons after coming off an 85-68 blowout loss to the University of Santo Tomas Tigers a week ago.

UP exploded in the third quarter by outscoring Adamson, 27-9, to erase a 41-25 halftime deficit and take a 52-50 third-quarter lead.

The Falcons regained their composure in the fourth period but Akhuetie and Juan Gomez De Liaño has back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 73-all, 17.5 ticks left.

Jerom Lastimosa attempted a possible game-winning triple, but missed his target.

Adamson fell to 2-2 despite Val Chauca and Ap Manlapaz scoring 21 and 17 points.

Lenda Douanga also had 14 points 11 rebounds. for the Falcons. (Kristel Satumbaga)

The Scores:

UP 83 — Paras 20, Akhuetie 18, Ju. Gomez de Liano 12, Murrell 6, Rivero 6, Spencer 6, Webb 6, Manzo 4, Ja. Gomez de Liano 3, Tungcab 2, Gob 0, Jaboneta 0, Mantilla 0, Prado 0.

ADAMSON 82 — Chauca 21, Manlapaz 17, Douanga 14, Lastimosa 13, Ahanmisi 7, Magbuhos 4, Camacho 2, Flowers 2, Mojica 2, Fermin 0, Yerro 0, Zaldivar 0.

Quarters: 18-20, 25-41, 52-50, 73-73, 83-82.

