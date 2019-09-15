Perpetual bags first NCAA seniors chess crown

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA captured its first-ever senior’s title following a 3.5-.5 victory over Arellano University Saturday in the NCAA Season 95 chess tournament at the San Beda campus.

It was a sweet victory for the Altas, who finished third in the eight-round eliminations, as it achieved a breakthrough win in 34 years, or since the school joined the league in 1985.

Prior to the finals, Perpetual Help defeated No. 2 twice-to-beat San Beda University in the semifinals.

“Pinaghandaan po talaga namin ito, since we ended up fourth last Season 94. Madami kami sinalihang pre-season tournament and malaking tulong sa amin yun,” said tournament MVP and Board 4 John Marx Anastacio, who captured a total of four gold medals.

Top board Genesis Borromeo delivered the clincher for Perpetual Helpd as he downed Arellano’s Joshua Arias via Bogo Indian Defense in their two-hour and 50-minute match.

Also emerging victorious for the Altas woodpushers in the Finals were Carl Zirex Sato in Board 2 and John Marzx Anastacio in Board 4.

Other gold medalists were Board 1 Daryl Samantila of College of St. Benilde, Marc Christian Nazario in Board 2 in San Beda, Board 3 John Fleer Donguines of CSB, AU’s Louigi Beñas of Arellano, and Board 6 Joshua Marquez of Lyceum of the Philippines University.

IM Roel Abelgas was named the Coach of the Year.

San Beda, meanwhile, unseated Perpetual Help in the juniors’ division following a 2.5-1.5 victory in the Finals, with Gal Brein Palasigue winning the MVP honors, and Ildefonso Datu as Coach of the Year.

IM Eric Labog Jr of Perpetual Help (Board 1), Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Reginald Canlas (Board 2), Gal Brein Palasigue of San Beda (Board 3), Christian James Aquino of Perpetual Help (Board 4); James Michael Erese of Arellano, (Board 5) and Jerome Angelo Aragones of Perpetual Help (Board 6) won the gold medal in their respective boards. (Waylon Galvez)

