UST outlasts NU in overtime for 3-1 UAAP mark

Rhenz Abando saved the day for University of Santo Tomas as the Tigers pulled off an 87-74 overtime win over the National University Bulldogs on Sunday in UAAP season 82 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The rookie-transferee scattered 13 of his 21 points in the fourth period and the extension phase to help steer the Tigers to their third win in four games. He also added six rebounds and two assists.

The win somehow eased the pain of a 71-70 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Wednesday.

Abando recovered from a so-so showing early on and sizzled in the fourth particularly in the last 27.7 seconds of the regulation by splitting his charities before burying a triple to trim the Tigers’ deficit, 68-67.

A backcourt violation rattled NU’s defenses by sending Zach Huang to the charity stripe, where he converted one of his two freethrows to tie the game, 68-all, 17.9 left.

Enzo Joson delivered a layup to give NU a 70-68 advantage, but a premature celebration in the last 6.8 ticks proved costly as Soulemane Chabi Yo drained a two-pointer to bring the game into overtime.

That rejuvenated UST’s resolve and outscored NU in the extra period, 17-4.

Chabi Yo starred for the Tigers with another double-double performance of 23 points and 20 rebounds, while Sherwin Concepcion chipped in 13 points and six boards.

NU plummeted to its third straight loss to remain at the cellar despite four players scoring in double figures including Dave Ildefonso, who finished with 16 points.

The scores:

UST 87 — Chabi Yo 23, Abando 21, Concepcion 13, Nonoy 9, Subido 7, Paraiso 6, Huang 5, Cansino 3, Ando 0, Bataller 0, Cuajao 0.

NU 74 — D. Ildefonso 16, Clemente 11, Joson 10, S. Ildefonso 9, Gaye 6, Oczon 5, Galinato 3, Mangayao 2, Gallego 0, Mosqueda 0, Rangel 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 30-31, 47-52, 70-70 (reg), 87-74 (OT).

comments