3 PBA teams seek hot starts in Macau’s Terrific 12

San Miguel Beer, TNT KaTropa and Blackwater eye opening day wins to boost their semifinal bids at the start of the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 at the Tap Seac Stadium in Macau.

The Beermen face the Shenzhen Aviators at 7 p.m., the KaTropa take on the Liaoning Flying Leopards at 9 p.m. while the Elite kick off the five-day tournament opposite the Seoul SK Knights at 3 p.m.

Victory will give the three PBA teams using the competition as preparation for the season-ending Governors’ Cup a strong chance of making the semis.

Only the top team in each of the four groups advance to the knockout final four.

SMB is in Group B together with Shenzhen and Ryukyu Golden Kings, TNT joins Liaoning and Niigata Albirex in Group D and Blackwater is with the SK Knights and Chiba Jets in Group A.

June Mar Fajardo is doubtful to suit up for SMB’s initial assignment after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the recent FIBA World Cup in China.

Coach Leo Austria will bank on imports Dez Wells and Lester Prosper and locals Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, Terrence Romeo and Arwind Santos in hopes of beating an Aviators side reinforced by former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad.

Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario resume their duties with TNT against a Liaoning squad led by ex-Los Angeles Laker Lance Stephenson, Chinese national team star Guo Ailun and Tunisia’s Salah Mejri.

Former PBA Best Import Marqus Blakely and Ray Parks Jr. try to power Blackwater to victory over the Knights

Each team is allowed to field in two imports for the event annually organized by Asia League Limited.

