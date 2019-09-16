St. Clare, TIP complete D-L semis cast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare arranged a best-of-three semifinal duel with Centro Escolar University after crushing Hyperwash, 180-117, in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup quarterfinals at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ten players scored in double figures for the Saints, who registered the highest points ever scored in a D-League game on their way to another comfortable victory — their seventh since the start of the conference.

Coach Stevenson Tiu, however, refused to be convinced with the manner of how his team made the tournament’s final four, knowing that Sumisip-St. Clare will have its hands full against CEU in the semis.

“Happy ako dahil pasok na kami sa semifinals, but concerned din ako kasi di naman kami na-push to the limit since nung eliminations. Sa semis, I don’t think magagawa namin yun,” said Tiu.

Chris Dumapig scored 21 points while adding 12 rebounds to lead BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare while Jhaps Bautista and Jherald Manancho added 18 points apiece.

Sumisip-St. Clare broke its own mark of 161 points during a 39-point romp of Black Mamba Energy Drink in the elims last Sept. 2.

JR Cawaling scored 27 points while Mac Montilla added 22 points for Hyperwash in its final game of the tourney.

Meantime, Technological Institute of the Philippines overcame Black Mamba’s third quarter figthback to produce an 82-71 victory and arrange a semifinal showdown with Marinerong Pilipino.

New acquisitions Sandy Cenal and Jun Bonsubre and Senegalese center Papa Ndiaye made key plays on both ends as the Engineers took control late in the third to secure the last semis berth in the league’s second conference.

Ndiaye had 22 points and nine rebounds, Cenal and Bonsubre combined for 10 points and 16 rebounds, Reynaldo de Mesa scored 12 points and Bryan Santos added 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks for TIP. (Jonas Terrado)

comments