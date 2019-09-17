Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell appeals to Australia’s High Court to overturn sex offense convictions

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    FILE PHOTO: Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell is surrounded by Australian police as he leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Australia, October 6, 2017. (Reuters)

    Lawyers for ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday filed an appeal to Australia’s High Court in a final bid to overturn his conviction for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys, the High Court said.

    Pell is seeking leave to appeal the state of Victoria’s Court of Appeal ruling which upheld his conviction on five charges of abusing two boys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in the late 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne. (Reuters) 

