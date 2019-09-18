San Miguel shoots for semis in Macau’s Terrific 12

SAN MIGUE Beer shoots for a place in the semifinals of the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 when it takes on defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings of Japan on Thursday

at the Tap Seac Pavilion in Macau.

The Beermen, who opened their campaign Tuesday with a 90-76 win over the Shenzhen Aviators, face the Golden Kings at 7 p.m. as they aim to complete a two-game sweep of Group B elims.

PBA Governors’ Cup import Dez Wells is expected to repeat his strong showing against the Aviators and extend the Beermen’s campaign in the five-day tournament that features teams from China, Japan and South Korea.

Wells had 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five blocks to power SMB to victory over the Chinese Basketball Association side.

The top team in group advances to the Final Four against the No. 1-ranked squad of Group D.

TNT KaTropa hopes to stay alive in the said group against Japan’s Niigata Albirex in the 3 p.m. opener.

The KaTropa put themselves in danger of missing the semis after falling 96-91 to CBA team Liaoning Flying Leopards who were led by former NBA cager Lance Stephenson and Tunisian national team star Salah Mejri.

Liaoning will secure a semis berth if it beats Niigata in their match held Wednesday.

Imports McKenzie Moore, who scored 41 points in the loss, and KJ McDaniels, Jayson Castro and Roger Pogoy aim to give TNT a victory regardless of its fate. (Jonas Terrado)

Games Thursday

(Macau, China)

3 p.m. – Niigata vs TNT KaTropa

7 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ryukyu

