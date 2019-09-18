Afro wig gets Liza Soberano in trouble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIZA So­berano is hot topic following a recent In­stagram post, a video that sees her dressing up in the style of each member of the English pop group Spice Girls, namely Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham.

Some of the netizens were “offended” by Liza’s take on Melanie, wherein the Kapamilya actress wore an afro wig.

They claimed Liza did a “blackface” as with “cultural appropriation.”

When someone questioned the actress about it, Liza quickly responded: “This is not any form of blackface. It’s a costume just like how any other person would dress up if they were portraying a famous character. In this case it’s Mel B.”

Liza added: “Before everything gets out of hand I would like to apologize for those affected by my comments about the whole “blackface” issue. It wasn’t my intention to mock anyone of any culture or ethnicity.”

The actress added she under­stands it is a “sensitive topic.” (STEPH BERNARDINO)

comments