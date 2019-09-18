James Reid is on his own

JAMES Reid is excited to be on his own after leaving Viva Artists Agency.

“It’s ‘me’ now. I’d like to be on my own and it’s just great. I’m on a good feeling,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s nice to have freedom to make choices on your own. I want to see how I will be able to do that. So yeah, let’s just see.”

James plans to focus more on music under his own label, Careless Music Manila.

He is currently working on his second album, which he describes as “something different, something more edgy.”

“I guess it will be more on the RnB-Trap-Hip hop type,” he revealed.

What about movies?

“Of course, I will be doing a movie. I’m just waiting for the right project. But if you ask me, no, (I will not have one) this year,” he noted.

James also belied rumors he is to sign up with a giant network. (REGS PARUNGAO)

