Kobe Paras sizzles again as UP edges NU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

University of the Philippines was again tested yesterday, but like in its previous game, the Maroons showed steely resolve and beat the National University Bulldogs, 80-79, in UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Maroons teetered on the brink of defeat after Dave Ildefonso’s triple pushed the Bulldogs to within 80-79 with 11.3 seconds.

NU then got a ray of hope after David Murrell missed his two free throws.

But to the horror of NU supporters, John Lloyd Clemente bungled a potential game-winning three in the dying seconds.

And for the second straight game, Kobe Paras dazzled a predominantly UP crowd with his vast repertoire of shots on the way to his 25-point and six-rebound performance that helped improved their record to 3-1.

Bright Akhuetie also shone in both ends by posting19 points and 12 boards for the Maroons, who rallied from a 23-18 first-quarter deficit with their 46-percent field goal shooting on a 31-of-66 attempt.

Meantime, Adamson rallied furiously in the last three minutes to eke out a 78-71 win over University of Santo Tomas.

Fil-Peruvian guard Val Chauca spearheaded the Falcons’ assault, sparking a telling16-0 run to erase a 71-62 deficit on the way to their third win in five games – the same record of the Tigers.

The win likewise eased the pain of losing to UP in overtime, 83-82, on Sunday.

Chauca scattered 13 of his 18 points in the fourth period including 11 in that pivotal three minutes. He also added six rebounds and eight assists.

Javi Gomez De Liaño also stepped up for UP with 17 points, while Jaydee Tungcab, Jun Manzo and Ricci Rivero combined for 14 points.

NU absorbed a fourth straight loss, three of those were one-point defeats.

Ildefonso scored 25 points while Issa Gaye had 13 points and 13 boards in failed attempts for the Bulldogs.

85TH WIN FOR NU BELLES

In women’s play, the NU Lady Bulldogs thrashed the UP Lady Maroons, 105-53, for their 85th consecutive victory and fifth for the season.

Jack Animam scored 16 points and 12 points in 18 minutes, Rhena Itesi added 11 points and nine boards, and Melody Cac fired 13 points for NU.

Meanwhile, Rose Ann Dampios buried a go-ahead triple with 16 seconds left as Adamson turned back University of Santo Tomas, 88-86, for 4-1.

She finished with 26 points, two rebounds and two steals.

UST fell to 2-2 while UP succumbed to 0-4.

comments