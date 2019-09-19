Davao del Sur board member charged

DAVAO CITY – The National Bureau of Investigation Region 11 has filed charges against Davao del Sur provincial board member and broadcaster Arvin Malaza, alias “Jun Blanco,” for his involvement in the resumption of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. in the province.

NBI Region 11 spokesperson Special Investigator Joel Ayop said cases for violating Republic Act 8799 or the Securities Regulation Code and large scale and syndicated estafa were filed against Malaza through inquest proceedings at the Davao del Sur Provincial Prosecutor’s Office yesterday.

Malaza, along with seven other persons, were arrested in an entrapment operation in a radio station in Digos City Wednesday afternoon. The seven persons were not identified by the NBI but are all workers of Kakampi Meuws Radio owned by Malaza.

NBI Region 11 Director Jonathan Balite said Malaza and the other suspects were arrested after they confirmed the illegal resumption of the Kabos Padatoon or the Kapa Community Ministry International Inc.

Balite said that Malaza, who describes himself as Kapa’s chief media officer, resumed the group’s illegal investment solicitation activities under Kapa Worldwide. Kapa Worldwide, the NBI official said, has no business license and is not allowed to solicit investments.

Ayop said Malaza continued to receive “pay-ins” from investors through his radio station.

Ayop said an NBI operative posed as an investor and gave the P10,000 marked money to Malaza’s staff. After giving the receipt, NBI agents arrested Malaza and radio station employees.

“Prior to the entrapment, we already did a pay-in of P30,000 yesterday (Sept. 17) to make sure that they are really operating. And we tried it again using our marked money and we have proven that they are really operating so we conducted the entrapment,” Ayop said.

Seized from Malaza’s radio station were the P10,000 marked money, Kapa member identification cards, ledgers, books of account, a shotgun with four rounds of ammunition, and other pieces of evidence. (Armando Fenequito and PNA)

