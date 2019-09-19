Duterte to visit Russia for second time

President Duterte is expected to visit anew Russia early next month to enhance the country’s bilateral relations.

The President has accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Russia in the first week of October, according to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo yesterday.

This will be the second visit of the President to Russia since he cut short his travel to Moscow in May 2017 due to the deadly clashes between government troops and Islamic State-linked militants in Marawi City. Duterte at the time declared martial law in Mindanao before rushing back home to deal with the security problem.

“Ang sabi niya ay inimbitahan siya ni Russian President at tinanggap na niya. Ia-announce niya na lang kung ano ang mangyayari doon,” Panelo said.

Panelo said the President’s visit to Russia would be held “mostly likely first week of October.”

The country’s relations with Russia are expected to be further enhanced when the President holds another round of talks with Putin.

“When you visit a country other than yours, it means you are trying to improve the relations. It could mean further improved relations between the two countries,” Panelo said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had earlier bared that the President would visit Russia next month “to make up for his first state visit that was aborted within half a day of arriving by the fall of Marawi to jihadis including foreign fighters.” Locsin made the comment while defending the Department of Foreign Affairs’ proposed 2020 budget before a Senate committee hearing.

Duterte has revitalized the country’s economic and defense relations with Russia as he deplored the interference from other Western powers on local affairs.

The Chief Executive often heaps praises on his “idol” Putin, particularly thanking Russia for the timely delivery of weapon and other equipment that helped defeat the IS-linked militants in Marawi. (Genalyn Kabiling)

