Kris Aquino desperate much?

IN what seems to be another audacious stunt meant to draw notice, Kris Aquino has opened herself up to the possibility of finding a male “friend” on Facebook.

Apparently, she finds herself lacking in the department.

She said, “I only have eight friends so far. Anybody there na gustong i-friend ako privately?”

The mother of two has some requirements, though.

The potential male friend should be single, either widowed, divorced, legally separated, or annulled and between 41-55 years old.

“And if you’re a doctor (especially a rheumatoid, immunology, allergy specialist, neurologist, anesthesiologist, pain management specialist, or cardiologist) promise accept agad ang friend request,” she added.

Kris was previously married to basketball player James Yap.

She was romantically linked to TV host Willie Revillame and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista. (Rampador Alindog)

