‘Nimfa’ lingers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rains may prevail until the weekend as tropical depression “Nimfa” is seen to further intensify into a tropical storm while lingering over the northern Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Nimfa is moving west-northwest slowly and was estimated 715 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes before noon yesterday.

PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said most of Luzon may still experience cloudy skies and rainy condition until the weekend.

Nimfa has maintained maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph but Bulquerin said Nimfa may intensify into a tropical storm within 12 to 24 hours. A tropical cyclone is classified as a tropical storm if it reaches maximum wind speed of 62 to 88 kph.

Today, frequent light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Apayao, Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Occasional light to moderate rains with at times heavy rain showers during thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

comments