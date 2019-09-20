Action-packed

BY NEIL RAMOS

SHOOTING lessons, krav maga training, and rigorous stunts are just some of the things Bea Binene, Gabbi Garcia and Yasmien Kurdi had to learn as part of their preparation for GMA’s upcoming action-drama “Beautiful Justice.”

The Kapuso stars will play law enforcers Kitkat, Brie, and Alice, respectively, in the show. They are out to avenge fallen comrades who have been waylaid by a drug syndicate.

Bea is only too happy with what she learned, so far.

“‘Yung training pa lang sobrang saya na,” she said. “Nag-e-enjoy po kasi ako kasi ‘yung mga firing, krav maga, sobrang exciting. Tactical kasi ikaw lang ‘yung bumabaril. Tinuturuan kami paano kapag meron ding nag-a-attack sa ‘yo.”

The young actress and host, who is also an active wushu athlete, said taking up krav maga was unlike anything she has done before.

“It’s very different than what I do…it’s more of self defense. And what I like about it is magagamit ko siya kahit hindi sa show kasi dagdag kaalaman siya eh,” Bea said.

Yasmien, on the other hand, had no problem adding gun training to her already busy schedule as mom, wife, and entrepreneur.

“Nakakatanggal na ako ng bullets, nakakapasok na ako ng bullets sa baril, nakaka-shoot nako and, syempre, ‘yung how to defend yourself — ngayon ko lang nagagawa sa show na to,” she said.

Meanwhile Gabbi, who wowed audiences in her many fight scenes as Sang’gre Alena in “Encantadia,” has also stepped up her training.

“I’ve been training for how many months na, because I was supposed to do it full teleserye na action. So I’ve been preparing for it. But right now also, kino-continue namin ‘yung firing and all that so you know, people who think na hindi kaya ng babae minsan,” said Gabbi.

The Kapuso It Girl and global endorser said she’s psyched to show just how powerful women can be in the action genre.

“Our characters here, hindi na siya ‘yung typical drama na iiyak (like) you’re gonna cry over a guy. Dito, palaban na kami,” Gabbi said.

“We can also prove through this soap na not only men can do action. Women can also do action,” she added.

Gabbi also like it that her cast-mates are “Helping each other, pulling each other up and not bringing each other down.”

“Hindi ‘yung crab mentality na naghihilahan kayo pababa,” she added.

“Beautiful Justice” as directed by Mark Reyes V also stars Derrick Monasterio, Gil Cuerva, Bing Loyzaga and Valeen Montenegro.

It premieres tonight on GMA-7.

