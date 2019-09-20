DoH confirms second polio case in PH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Health yesterday confirmed another case of polio that involved a five-year-old boy from Laguna.

“Samples sent to the Japan National Institute for Infectious Diseases turned positive for the polio virus,” said the Health department in a statement.

“The latest confirmed case was reported from an immunocompromised child who is suffering from multiple pediatric diseases,” the DoH added.

The DoH said that the child experienced the “onset of paralysis” last Aug. 25.

“Presently, the boy has been discharged from the hospital and is able to walk. He is closely being monitored for residual symptoms,” the DoH noted.

This is the second case of polio recorded in the country this year. The first case involved a three-year-old girl from Lanao del Sur.

“We continue to urge parents and caregivers of children below five-years-old, health workers, and local chief executives to take part in the synchronized polio vaccination to be scheduled in their communities. This is the only way to stop the spread of the debilitating and sometimes fatal disease,” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. (Analou de Vera)

comments