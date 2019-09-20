Duterte: Rebels returnees to get new guns

Rebel returnees will be given new firearms and equipment if their lives will be placed in danger by communist insurgents, President Duterte said during his visit to Capiz last Thursday.

At the decommissioning of the weapons of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido Ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group or Kapatiran, the President said he was willing to arm the former combatants and provide them with tanks and helicopters so they could join the government’s fight against the communist insurgency.

“Do not worry. You are part of government. Magkasama na tayo ngayon. Kung ipitin kayo ng mga komunista at if they really want trouble, I will give you a new firearm. Mas maganda pa dito,” he said in his remarks. “You begin to f*** with these guys, I’m going to arm them. Sirain ko ‘yan, wala na ‘yan. Bigyan ko ‘yung armas kayo ng nagsama – sumama na kayo sa gobyerno, ‘di gobyerno na tayong lahat,” he added.

He said the government was now duty-bound to protect the Kapatiran members after their group signed a peace pact with the government years ago. “If you think that you are in danger at titingnan ko that you are almost – kayo ang mamamatay, bigyan ko kayo ng bagong armas,” he said.

Duterte also offered to lend military tanks and helicopters to the former rebels if they know how to operate them.

“Gusto ninyo tangke de giyera. Marunong kayo? Marunong kayong mag-drive ng V-150? May lima pa ako roon, ibigay ko sa inyo,” he said. “Helicopter, marunong kayo? Sino diyan marunong mag-helicopter? Ah kaya ‘yan eh. Sige rebelde-rebelde wala pa lang helicopter. Sama na tayo. I will honor it with my life.” (Genalyn Kabiling)

