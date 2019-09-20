Duterte vows aid for 700 rebel returnees

The government is prepared to provide full support, including livelihood and housing assistance, to more than 700 rebel returnees to enable them to start a new life, President Duterte said Thursday.

The President announced the assistance package to the former combatants during the decommissioning of firearms of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido Ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group or Kapatiran in Capiz.

The group, that included rebels who split from the local communist group, signed a peace deal with the government in 2000.

“I am pleased to note that this peace-building program has also a social and economic reintegration component through which the government will provide support to enable returnees to become productive members of the society,” Duterte said in his remarks.

“I encourage all (727) returnees to take advantage of this opportunity to start anew and lead a productive life with your families and loved ones. Be assured of the government’s full support for your reintegration to the mainstream society,” he added.

Duterte said the disposition of the rebel arms and ammunition was “complemented by the provisions of livelihood assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the National Housing Authority.”

“They will receive a start-up provision of shelter through the NHA assistance which have immediate transition program,” he added.

The President also commended the “unwavering dedication, effort, and hard work” of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, the AFP, the Philippine National Police, and all partners who worked together to end the hostilities between the government and this armed group.

He noted that the approval of the signing of the Clarificatory Implementing Document of the 2000 Final Peace Agreement and the implementation of its provisions are necessary in achieving lasting peace in the country.

“This occasion marks another step closer towards the building of a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said.

The President encouraged concerned parties to continue working together to ensure fruits of the years of peace negotiations would not be wasted.

“As we sustain the gains of our peace-building efforts, I enjoin all Filipinos to make the Philippines a better place for everyone, where we can live in harmony and with greater opportunities for an improved quality of life,” he said.

More than 300 rebel firearms and thousands of rounds of assorted ammunition were decommissioned during the ceremony in Camp Gen. Macario B. Peralta Jr., the headquarters of the Army 3rd Infantry Division.

The 727 Kapatiran members come from Negros, Aklan, Bukidnon, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo. Of this number, 267 former rebels are expected to undergo training camp defense, disaster response, and rescue operations, among others. (Genalyn Kabiling)

