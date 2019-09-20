Gov’t halts loans with nations in favor of UNHRC resolution

The government has ordered the suspension of the signing of all loan and grant agreements with several countries that supported a United Nations resolution seeking a report on the country’s war on illegal drugs.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has issued a memorandum to department secretaries and heads of government agencies to halt such transactions after the government rejected the resolution backed by a minority in the UN human rights council.

The government intends to review the country’s relations with these foreign nations amid the suspension of the loan and grant pacts based on the confidential memorandum.

The subject of the memorandum from the Executive Secretary reads: “Suspension of negotiations for the and signing of all loan and grant agreements with countries that co-sponsored and or voted in favor of the 11th July 2019 resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council.” The latest order, dated Aug. 27, covered government agencies, government-owned and or controlled corporations, and government financial institutions.

“In light of the administration’s strong rejection of the resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council which was carried through by the votes of a minority of the council members on 11 July 2019 and calls upon the Philippines to take certain actions in relation to alleged human rights violations in the country, all concerned officials are DIRECTED to suspend negotiations for and signing of all loan and grant agreements with the governments of the countries that co-sponsored and or voted in favor of the aforesaid resolution, pending the assessment of our relations with these countries,” the memorandum read.

“This directive shall take effect immediately and shall remain effective until lifted by this Office,” it added.

A top Palace official who requested anonymity confirmed the issuance of the latest Palace memorandum. (Genalyn Kabiling)

