Hunk with a heart

BY NEIL RAMOS

WHILE some men are afraid to get caught washing their own clothes, fearing it might lead to them being tagged as girlish, Young JV is the opposite.

He’d rather that everyone knows he is capable of washing his own clothes believing it will add to his cachet.

He said, “I’d like to think the fact na marunong ako maglaba and proud of it makes me more desirable. At least hindi nila iisipin na, ‘ah si Young JV walang alam sa bahay ‘yan….’ o ‘singer lang ‘yan.’”

JV learned to wash his own clothes at a young age at the urging of his father, former air force colonel Eduardo “Red” Kapunan, who is now the country’s ambassador to Myanmar.

“He doesn’t want me to be idle,” JV related. “So, every time he sees me, he would urge me to do things, like maglinis ng kotse by hand, maglaba by hand…”

Of course, he didn’t like it a first, not understanding the virtue behind the tasks given.

“Yeah, gusto ko magrebelde noon. Para kasing naiinis ako na, ‘Bakit ako? Bakit kailangan gawin ‘yan?’ Later I realized he was trying to mold me into someone who is independent, capable, reliable…”

He also his dad to thank for his latest endorsement deal.

JV has been tapped by Megasoft Hygienic Products, Inc. to become the face of Fasclean Extra Power Detergent Powder.

According to owner-manufacturer Aileen Choi-Go, having JV as endorser of a detergent product is a no-brainer.

She said, “Una, popular siya sa mga kabataan ngayon. More than that, he is also very charming, handsome, hunky. Through JV, we believe men would realize na okay lang sa isang lalaki ang maglabada.”

“Actually, it’s a big plus for us na marunong talaga siyang maglaba, it means na hindi lang siyaa umoo sa amin because it’s just another endorsement deal.”

JV attested to it, admitting to trying the product first before agreeing to endorse it.

“Maganda siya talag kasi very effective in removing dirt pero hindi siya harsh sa clothes,” he said. “Ang iba kasing sabon, nagiging matigas ang tela tapos nasisira ang kulay ng damit, ito hindi so I am more than proud to endorse it.”

JV and Aileen will go around the country to promote the product.

“This is not the usual promo jaunt,” insisted JV. “More than just about promoting the product, we will also have meet and greet with fans, encouraging them to value good education.”

“That is the common denominator of my endorsers,” added Aileen. “They are not just popular, they are also good examples to young people, particularly when it comes to education and learning.”

JV is on a seven-month business course at Thames International.

He is also busy with his own record label, Not so Famous, hoping to introduce local artists all over Asia.

