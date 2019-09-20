Kobe, Maroons battle Warriors; Archers out to end slide

University of the Philippines seeks a third straight win while La Salle hopes to arrest a two-game slide when they tackle separate rivals in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament today at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Maroons face the University of the East Warriors at 2 p.m. with the former looking to avoid the scare they experienced in beating the Adamson Falcons (83-82 in overtime) last Sunday and the National University Bulldogs (80-79) on Wednesday.

Still, UP coach Bo Perasol believes those kind of wins will make the Maroons better players though he expects another close call against the Warriors.

The once feared squad of the league – being the first to win 18 titles – is also on a mission.

UE is out to prove its 89-88 overtime win over La Salle is no fluke.

Even Perasol acknowledged that beating the Warriors requires lots of patience and determination.

“That’s a very dangerous team,” he said of the Warriors. “We have to find a way on how to defend again them, most especially their main scorers. But for ourselves, we just have to keep on playing with each other.”

Rookie sensation Kobe Paras will once again spearhead the Maroons’ bid to improve their 3-1 card after delivering 25 points on a 10-of-22 shooting against the Bulldogs.

He will team up with Bright Akhuetie, who had 19 points and 12 boards.

Help will also come from Javi Gomez de Liaño, Jaydee Tungcab and Ricci Rivero.

UE rookie-transferee Rey Suerte is going to be a marked man after exploding for 31 points in their win over the Archers, including a clutch three.

UE active consultant Lawrence Chongson is raring to face Paras and company.

“Hindi kami nag-eensayo para manalo ng isang laro lang,” he said. “Hopefully after this (La Salle win), magtuluy-tuloy na ang panalo namin at maging inspirasyon sa kanila ito.”

Meanwhile, Adamson aims a follow-up its 78-71 victory over University of Santo Tomas when it duels La Salle at 4 p.m.

The Falcons are determined to hike their 3-2 tally as they intend to make amends after losing a twice-to-beat advantage to the Maroons in their semis series last season.

Fil-Peruvian Val Chauca hopes to lead the squad once again along with Jerrick Ahanmisi and Lenda Douanga expected to provide additional firepower.

The defeat to UE was followed by a more painful 66-55 loss to Far Eastern University last Wednesday. (Kristel Satumbaga)

