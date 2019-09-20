Man slays wife, self

BACOLOD CITY – Jealousy triggered a man to kill his wife inside their house in Hacienda Basa, Barangay 13, Victorias City, Negros Occidental last Thursday.

Police identified the victim as Noemi Biote, 40.

Police Lt. Col. Eduardo Corpuz, city police chief, said the couple had a heated argument over their separation before the incident.

Corpuz said the victim told her husband, Henry, 53, about her decision to separate from him.

However, Henry refused and their argument continued until he allegedly attacked his wife with a bladed weapon.

The victim succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

Henry stabbed himself on his stomach. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police recovered from the scene a 17-inch bladed weapon.

Corpuz said the suspect committed the crime since Henry alleged that his wife was having an affair with another man while he was working in a bar. (Glazyl Masculino)

