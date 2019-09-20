Mapua survives big scare; Lyceum wins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mapua nearly blew an 11-point advantage in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals eked out a 79-76 win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals and kept their semifinals bid alive in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Third year guard Noah Lugo scored a game-high 16 points, while second year forward Warren Bonifacio added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Renz Victoria had 11 points for the Cardinals who endured some tense moments late in the game.

Meantime, Lyceum repeated over College of St. Benilde, 85-83, to boost its own semis bid.

Jaycee Marcelino did almost everything posting 22 points and seven boards as the Pirates improved to 9-2.

The Blazers absorbed their fourth defeat in their last five games for a 6-5 mark.

Mapua took an 11-point lead, 75-64, when Lugo, Victoria and Cyril Gonzales combined in a 15-2 run that gave them the lead from a 62-60 EAC lead with 4:20 to play.

But the Generals fought back behind JP Maguliano, Marwin Taywan, Adrian de Guzman, whose jump shot trimmed the Cardinals’ lead down to 78-76 with 46.8 seconds left in the game.

EAC had a chance to either tie or win the game but Tawyan missed his target from the 3-point zone and Maguliano, who grabbed the offensive rebound, failed to get a decent shot.

Lugo, who got the loose ball, split his free throws for the final score after being fouled by Tawyan.

The win improved Mapua’s record to 5-6 as it has now won five of the last six games.

Mapua’s first year coach Randy Alcantara commended his players for the effort they gave, a fitting follow up from their 105-101 double overtime win against Intramuros neighbor Letran last week.

MAPUA 79 – Lugo 16, Bonifacio 13, Victoria 11, Gonzales 9, Gamboa 7, Buñag 6, Serrano 5, Nieles 4, Nocum 4, Salenga 2, Aguirre 2, Garcia 0.

EAC 76 – Maguliano 15, Taywan 13, De Guzman 12, Mendoza 10, Dayrit 8, Cadua 7, Gurtiza 4, Luciano 3, Estacio 2, Martin 2, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 17-20; 35-43; 58-56; 79-76.

comments