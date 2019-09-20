Nigerian gang leader killed in Cavite

A Nigerian believed to be the leader of a syndicate involved in various online scams was killed during a shootout in Cavite last Tuesday.

NBI Deputy Director Vicente de Guzman III identified the slain suspect as Okoroike Harrison Chibuke.

“Itong subject, si Okoroike Harrison Chibuike, is reportedly the head of the syndicate,” De Guzman said. “Itong scheme na ginagawa nila meron pa siyang kasama rito kaya ang ating operatives is still working on identifying other members of the syndicate,” he added.

Chibuike was slain by agents of the NBI who were serving a search warrant in his residence in Michael Subdivision in Bacoor City.

De Guzman said agents conducted the operation based on information that the Nigerian has been conducting various online scams which targeted Filipinos.

NBI operatives arrested Chibuike’s Filipino bodyguard identified as Eduard Parcedes Godeloson, who posed to be a member of the Philippine Army and tried to prevent authorities from serving the search warrant.

Godelson was presented before the Bacoor City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest for direct assault, usurpation of authority, obstruction of justice, and violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and Access Device Regulation Act of 1998. (Jeffrey Damicog)

