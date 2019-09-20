On top of his game

BY ALDEN RICHARDS

ALDEN Richards could not ask for anything more at this point in his career.

Among busiest and most popular actors of his generation, Alden is also a top-tier product endorser, TV host, successful businessman, emerging fashion maven, chart-topping recording artist and concert performer.

That he also starred in the year’s biggest film is just icing on the proverbial cake.

But the blessings keep coming.

Recently, Alden received the Asian Star Prize at this year’s Seoul International Drama Awards held at the Kyunghee University in South Korea.

It is a biggie for Alden who noted in a recent interview, “Hindi ko inakala na hanggang doon ay mapapansin tayo, siyempre nakakataba ng puso. Sino ba ang mag-aakalaa na maabot natin ang ganito?”

The 27-year-old has a come a long way, indeed.

He admitted to facing a lot of rejections early on in his career to the point he wondered if the hardships were all worth it.

Until, of course, GMA 7 signed him up.

“Since I started in GMA up to this point of my career, sila ‘yung sumusugal sa’kin. They gave me huge projects, huge opportunities and regardless kung successful or hindi, hindi sila tumitigil. Hindi nila ako pinabayaan. They kept on believing, kahit na minsan wala ng angle to believe in. Hinawakan nila ‘yung kamay ko through ups and downs, hindi ko nakita ‘yon with others,” he said.

It is a given that Alden would renew his contract with the network, which he did only recently.

“Of course, no question ‘yun. GMA deserves my loyalty and I intend to be a Kapuso for the longest time,” he said, beaming.

So, what’s next for him?

Alden shared, “In my nine years with GMA, I keep on discovering something new about myself and my craft. Project after project, it gives me more hunger to do more and inspire more people through my works and the things that I do. So, I want projects that could touch lives – that’s my ultimate goal as an artist. I want to be a vessel to help others.”

