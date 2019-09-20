Ravena makes PBA comeback as NLEX battles Phoenix

Magnolia launches its title-retention bid while Kiefer Ravena officially makes his return for NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots battle the Meralco Bolts at 6:45 p.m. after Ravena and the Road Warriors open the first Petron Saturday Special of the conference against the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters at 4:30 p.m.

Coach Chito Victolero is bracing for a difficult task ahead as Magnolia takes a crack at another championship in the season-ending conference after falling short in this season’s first two conferences.

Romeo Travis is back for another tour of duty, and Victolero believes the southpaw import can still provide the things that enabled the Hotshots to beat the Alaska Aces in six games of last year’s Governors’ Cup.

“Halos 50 percent ng performance mo manggagaling sa import mo, not only the skills and the talent but yung kanyang leadership at yung chemistry ng team at yun ang maganda kay Romeo kasi kabisado niya yung team,” said Victolero.

Almost familiar with his team is Travis’ counterpart Allen Durham, back for a fourth tour of duty for Meralco.

Meanwhile, Ravena suits up for NLEX for the first time since completing his 18-month FIBA suspension. The sophomore guard is already in game shape after playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup in China.

Ravena said there no more reason for the Road Warriors to falter this time with him back and Poy Erram already healthy after spraining his ankle while practicing for Gilas last month.

“I guess wala na kaming excuse for this conference and hopefully we can reach our expectation,” said Ravena. (Jonas Terrado)

