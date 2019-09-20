SMB eyes final vs Liaoning in Macau’s Terrific 12

0 SHARES Share Tweet

San Miguel Beer seeks a final berth in the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 when it takes on China’s Liaoning Flying Leopards at the Tap Seac Pavilion in Macau.

The Beermen are expected to have their hands full in the 7 p.m. against the Leopards who will be led by former NBA player Lance Stephenson and Tunisian national team mainstay Salah Mejri.

Both teams, seeking to face either South Korea’s Seoul SK Knights or China’s Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in Sunday’s Final, enter the semis having swept their two matches in the group stage.

June Mar Fajardo and Alex Cabagnot are game-time decisions due to their respective injuries.

But SMB has been playing well thanks to inspired showing of import Dez Wells leading the charge.

Wells dazzled in Thursday’s semis-clinching 101-92 win over dethroned champion Ryukyu Golden Kings of Japan when he exploded for 42 points including several highlight plays.

Second import Lester Prosper, who suited up for the Columbian Dyip in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, and locals Terrence Romeo, Chris Ross, Arwind Santos and Christian Standhardinger are also looking to play key roles in the semis duel.

Romeo has been the Beermen’s best local performer in the Terrific 12, averaging 17.0 points against Ryukyu and China’s Shenzen Aviators.

Stephenson, known for his stints with the Indiana Pacers and most recently with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers last season, is out to not only entertain the fans but also lead Liaoning to the finals.

Stephenson produced 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in wins over TNT KaTropa and Japan’s Niigata Albirex. (Jonas Terrado)

comments