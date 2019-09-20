Thankful

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

RYLE Santiago is happy to have signed up anew as brand ambassador of Megasoft Hygienic Products Inc.’s Cherub line.

He deems the partnership providential inasmuch as it allows him to reach out to fans in more ways than one.

“Nakakatuwa kasi with them I get to travel and see fans from different places most of whom I wouldn’t have been able to meet or interact with otherwise,” the 20-year-old shared in a recent interview.

Ryle is only too happy to keep on with the promotional tours as it enables him to flex his abilities as singer, dancer.

“Although nagagawa ko rin naman ‘yan sa TV, iba ang rush kapag sa live setting and actually seeing and hearing fans react to what you do so it’s quite fulfilling for me and I could only be thankful,” he said.

Asked how the partnership started, Ryle explained, “Matagal ko na kasing nakikita sina Myrtle Sarrosa, sina Kristof Garcia, ganyan, na nag-i-endorse ng mga produkto nila and I see them going around the country doing so many exciting stuff tapos naiingit ako so when I was finally approached to do the same I said yes agad.”

That he is endorsing the brand’s line of baby care products is “cool” for Ryle.

“Siyempre, ibig sabihin niyan kasi parang baby pa ako,” he joked.

Turning serious, he related how the product line is quite useful not only for babies.

“Like ‘yung wipes nila or ‘yung cologne, anybody can use them kasi they’re very delicate on the skin,” he said. “Actually, kami ng dad ko, we use them personally.”

Dad is, of course, former basketball player Chris Tan.

Ryle is actress Sherilyn Reyes’ son with former husband Pablo “Junjun” Santiago Jr. But Sherilyn’s marriage with Junjun didn’t work out, and Ryle grew up quite close to Chris.

“I actually have his name tattooed on my body just so he would know that, even though I can’t carry his name due to some issues, I’m proud to be his son…”

Sherilyn and Chris beam talking about Ryle.

Both attest to the young man being responsible and mature for his age.

Chris said, “Marunong mag-ipon and despite his busy showbiz career, hindi niya binibitawan ang kanyang pag-aaral.”

“Ang maganda kay Ryle, very ‘adult’ na ang disposition niya,” added Sherilyn. “He has his goals and he is very patient in his effort to realize them.”

Ryle is set to tour the country in the coming months as part of his endorsement duties for Cherub.

“I am very excited about it,” he said going on to tell fans to wait for him promising, “hindi kayo madi-disappoint with what I have in store for you at Cherub events.”

comments