Palace: Someone will pay for plebe PMA cadet’s death

Malacañang said yesterday that someone should be held responsible for the death of Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio and reiterated that they do not condone hazing or any kind of illegal activities.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the statement after the Philippine National Police has confirmed that the 20-year-old Cagayan de Oro City died from hazing.

Nograles said that the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 was clear about hazing and someone should be held responsible for the act.

“Kung totoo mang nagkaroon ng hazing diyan, very clear po sa batas ang magiging parusa,” he said. “Kung sino yung dapat managot, eh kailangang managot. So kahit sino pa man ‘yan, at hindi tayo, we do not condone itong mga illegal na gawain, yung mga unlawful activities, at ang hazing is one of those things that this administration does not condone,” he added.

Nograles assured that President Duterte will “apply the law equally” especially since the crime happened inside the PMA in Baguio City.

“So kung ano man ang magiging investigation or outcome ng investigation at kung ito ba ay aakyat sa korte at mapo-prosecute, then, it will have to go through the full process of the law,” he said.

Duterte signed into law in July last year the tougher Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 which finally prohibits hazing and regulates other forms of initiation rites of fraternities, sororities, and other organizations in schools, including citizens’ military and army training, and penalizes violations. (Argyll Geducos)

