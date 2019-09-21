Weather to improve as ‘Nimfa’ leaves PAR

Areas that have been affected by severe tropical storm “Nimfa” (international name “Tapah”) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” may expect improving weather condition with the departure of the tropical cyclone from the country’s area of responsibility yesterday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Nimfa left the Philippine Area of Responsibility around 2 a.m. en route to South Korea.

The southwest monsoon slightly weakened as Nimfa moved away from the country.

Metro Manila and Luzon may experience fair weather condition in the morning with chances of rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon or evening, Mendoza said.

On the other hand, Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

The public should remain alert for possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides over mountainous areas, especially during severe thunderstorms.

Mendoza said a gale warning also remains in effect as sea travel is still risky, especially for small sea craft, over the coasts of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to potentially rough to very rough sea conditions triggered by Nimfa and the habagat.

The other seas of the country will remain moderate to rough.

PAGASA is not discounting the possibility that a new low-pressure area may form and affect some parts of the country in the coming days.

So far, four tropical cyclones, “Kabayan,” “Liwayway,” “Marilyn,” and “Nimfa” have entered the country’s area of responsibility this month. However, none of these tropical cyclones have made landfall over the country.

The country remains at the peak of southwest monsoon season and tropical cyclone activity is still at its maximum. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

