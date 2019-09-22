Get connected!

ARE you secretive, highly independent and a per­fectionist? Loosen up. Express yourself. Connect with family and friends, and accept the fact that nothing is perfect. That will be good for your physical and mental health.

Man is a social being. Social interactions increase a person’s sense of belonging and make him find emotional support.There is less likelihood that a socially active person will suc­cumb to depression.

Dr. Emma Seppala of the Cen­ter for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (Stan­ford Medicine) explained that people who feel more connect­ed to others have lower levels of anxiety and depression. She also noted that loneliness is on the rise because social connect­edness is waning.

Increase your involvement in the community. Volunteer. Or­ganize small reunions and par­ties. Enjoy the company of sup­portive relatives and friends!

If something bothers you, talk about it. It’s okay not to be okay. Nobody is strong all the time.

