Get connected!

ARE you secretive, highly independent and a perfectionist? Loosen up. Express yourself. Connect with family and friends, and accept the fact that nothing is perfect. That will be good for your physical and mental health.
Man is a social being. Social interactions increase a person’s sense of belonging and make him find emotional support.There is less likelihood that a socially active person will succumb to depression.
Dr. Emma Seppala of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (Stanford Medicine) explained that people who feel more connected to others have lower levels of anxiety and depression. She also noted that loneliness is on the rise because social connectedness is waning.
Increase your involvement in the community. Volunteer. Organize small reunions and parties. Enjoy the company of supportive relatives and friends!
If something bothers you, talk about it. It’s okay not to be okay. Nobody is strong all the time.