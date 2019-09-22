NCRPO expands search for freed convicts to provinces

Tracker teams from the National Capital Region Police Office have expanded their monitoring to various provinces to account for convicts from Metro Manila who were freed due to the alleged anomalous implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.

NCRPO chief Police Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said they are coordinating with commanders in the provinces where the remaining 164 GCTA-freed convicts from Metro Manila could be hiding.

“We already expanded the monitoring and intelligence build-up in the provinces, especially the home towns of the convicts from Metro Manila,” said Eleazar. “So it really better if they just surrender because what we are doing right now is a proof that we will not stop until they are all accounted,” he added.

There are 202 GCTA-freed convicts registered as residents of Metro Manila. The Bureau of Corrections listed 1,914 convicts freed through the GCTA.

Of the 202 convicts listed as residents of Metro Manila, 38 of them have been accounted for. Twenty-nine surrendered while another is currently under detention after he was arrested in a police operation after his release and three others have died.

Five others were arrested a few hours after the 15-day deadline given by President Duterte lapsed Thursday.

Eleazar had earlier warned defiant GCTA-freed convicts not to fight if they are tracked down by the NCRPO tracker teams for their safety. (Aaron Recuenco)

