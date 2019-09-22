Prostate health and ejaculation

Hello Ms. Rica,

Totoo bang connected ang masturbation, ejaculation at overall health? Nakabasa ako ng article na ang frequent ejaculation ay importante para makapag maintain ng isang healthy prostate. Yung comparison is between men na nag-e-ejaculate ng seven times or more per week ver­sus sa mga less than three times per week.

Kung ganon, it terms of health, recommended bang magmasturbate daily? Mer­on bang such thing as over­masturbation? Salamat ng marami.

Pajero Mini

Hello Pajero Mini,

Merong mga tao who feel better and less stressed when masturbating or ejaculating regularly. It is one way to take care of yourself to feel lighter and more relaxed. Wala namang physical problems associated with over-ejaculating, kung hindi kalyo sa penis at sa kamay…so I must say it is okay to masturbate daily as long as it does not interfere or affect your day to day tasks such as work or other activities and responsibilities at wala kang nasasaktan na ibang tao.

Totoong may findings that ejaculation helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer. However, of course, some people feel shameful or dirty or immoral pa nga among other negative connotations kaya nagkakaroon sila ng anxiety o iba pang condition dahil sa pagmamasturbate. Kailangan makita talaga na ang masturbation ay isang healthy, enjoyable, and relaxing activity.

Kailangan mo din mag-ingat with the fact na if you are too concentrated on the prostate health aspect of it, baka magsimula nang maging chore or requirement ang masturbation rather than something you want to do or have the urge to do. Maganda to have the urge and desire and not to view it as ginagawa mo lang para hindi ka magka-cancer of the prostate. Mas okay kung na-e-enjoy mo ang pagmamasturbate!

Pero apart from that, healthy rin to go to your doctor and actually examine your prostate health. Like I said, ang regular ejaculation only reduces the risk. Kaya hindi enough ang regular masturbation to assure yourself na hindi ka magkaka-prostate cancer. Kailangan mo pa rin talaga magpacheck. That being said, enjoy your daily dose of self-pleasure and ejaculation!

With love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to an­swer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexy­Mind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Li­censed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

