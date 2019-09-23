CEU routs St. Clare in Game 2, forces rubber match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CENTRO Escolar University rediscovered its hot form and ended BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare’s unbeaten run with an 83-68 victory to force a deciding third game in their PBA D-League Foundation Cup semifinals at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf dominated both ends, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, six steals and seven blocks as the Scorpions handed the Saints their first loss after winning eight games since the start of the conference.

Rich Guinitaran added 19 points, Jerome Santos put up 17 points and eight rebounds Franz Diaz tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals as CEU kept its bid for a second straight finals appearance alive.

CEU coach Derrick Pumaren lauded his players for showing the resolve that was lacking in Game 1 when Sumisip-St. Clare rolled to an 86-70 win.

“We came out and competed and we came out fighting,” said Pumaren. “In our last game, we gave up the fight and we let Basilan-St. Clare ran what they want to run.”

Game 3 is set Thursday afternoon at Ynares with the winner arranging a title showdown with Marinerong Pilipino.

Marinerong Pilipino gained the first finals seat after sweeping Technological Institute of the Philippines in the other semis pairing.

The Scorpions are aiming to repeat the same feat they did last conference when they bucked a roster reduced to eight players and defeated an all-St. Clare squad in the semis.

Japs Bautista scored 11 points and Joshua Fontanilla had 10 points, three rebounds and five assists but Sumisip-St. Clare failed to close out the series.

Sumisip-St. Clare played sans coach Stevenson Tiu due to sickness. (Jonas Terrado)

The scores:

CEU 83 — Diouf 20, Guinitaran 19, Santos 17, Diaz 14, Bernabe 6, Sanga 3, Tagal 2, De Ocampo 2, Tuadles 0.

SUMISIP-ST. CLARE 68 — Bautista 11, Fontanilla 10, Dumapig 9, Hallare 7, Collado 6, Batino 5, Pare 5, Rubio 5, Gabo 3, Manacho 3, Peñaredondo 3, Tiquia 1, Santos 0.

Quarters: 24-19; 37-33; 66-50; 83-68.

comments